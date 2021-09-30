Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,004 shares.The stock last traded at $51.34 and had previously closed at $51.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 240,743 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

