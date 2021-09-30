Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $15.21

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.65. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,703,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

