Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.83

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.83 and last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 281353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 110.39%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.