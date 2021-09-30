Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

