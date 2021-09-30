Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $599.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.40. The company has a market cap of $265.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

