Albion Financial Group UT Invests $93,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

