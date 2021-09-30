Albion Financial Group UT Takes $108,000 Position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics Co. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

