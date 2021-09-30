Albion Financial Group UT Takes $229,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69.
Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.
In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
