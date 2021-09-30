Albion Financial Group UT Takes $229,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,860,000 after buying an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

