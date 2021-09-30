Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

