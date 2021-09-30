Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $270.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.69% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.24.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

