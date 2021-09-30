Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells $432,480.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALLK opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allakos by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

