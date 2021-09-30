Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

ALGM stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,474. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.