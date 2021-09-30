Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,474. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

