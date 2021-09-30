Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,018.54

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,018.54 ($13.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,007.80 ($13.17). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,022 ($13.35), with a volume of 196,150 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,018.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 986.71. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.