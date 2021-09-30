Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

