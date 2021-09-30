Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $39,433,371.02 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,690.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,804.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,522.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 899,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,405,000 after buying an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

