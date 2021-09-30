Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

