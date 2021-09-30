Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,891,000 after acquiring an additional 694,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

