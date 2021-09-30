Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

