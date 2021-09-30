ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

