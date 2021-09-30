Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $111.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $16.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,285.04. 2,791,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,397.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3,358.65.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

