Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 325,195 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

