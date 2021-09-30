American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

AOUT opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $36.62.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOUT. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.