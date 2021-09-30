Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the period.

ABG stock opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

