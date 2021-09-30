Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.14 Million

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce $426.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $431.18 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

