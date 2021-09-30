Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.64 million and the highest is $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 1,283,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

