Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Brokerages predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.64 million and the highest is $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 1,283,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 107,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.