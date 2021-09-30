Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.