Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.37. 80,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

