Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $518.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $518.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.60 million and the lowest is $450.90 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $509.75. The stock had a trading volume of 300,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,644. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $503.32 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $597.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.58.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

