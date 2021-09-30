Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.08). Duluth posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $6,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Duluth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Duluth by 2,507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

