Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $322.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.20 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE HGV traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 1,002,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,599. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.