Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

