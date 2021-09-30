Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $277.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.96 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

REG traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $67.34. 20,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.