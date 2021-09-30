Analysts Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $4.00

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APRE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

