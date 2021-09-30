Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT at $81.50

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

