Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT at $81.50

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $55.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

