Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target at $186.31

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.31.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $194.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average is $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $107.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

