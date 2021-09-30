Analysts Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $159.50

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $149.51 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

