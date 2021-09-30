Analysts Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.54 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $425.35 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.