Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 509.29

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 488.60 ($6.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 778.96.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.