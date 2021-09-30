Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $39.40

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $664.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

