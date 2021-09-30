Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) PT at GBX 1,940.55

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

Several analysts have commented on RDSB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,656.45 ($21.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,448.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,392.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,668.98 ($21.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.