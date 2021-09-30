Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $648.74

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $648.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $622.27. 942,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $620.45 and its 200-day moving average is $549.90. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.