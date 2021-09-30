Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $29.80

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. 67,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -107.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

