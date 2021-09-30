Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $23.75

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:WU opened at $20.78 on Monday. The Western Union has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

