Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF):
- 9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 77,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,761. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.
