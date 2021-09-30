Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF):

9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 77,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,761. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.