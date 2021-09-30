Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Argus

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

