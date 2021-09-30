ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $349.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.75.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.96 on Monday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.