Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Hence, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth. The company expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production within 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, indicating a decline from 2020 levels. This is likely to hurt the company’s bottom line, as natural gas contributes primarily to the its production. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. Also, it is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

AR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of AR opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

