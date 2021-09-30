Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM traded down $16.12 on Thursday, reaching $372.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.50 and a 200 day moving average of $378.86. Anthem has a twelve month low of $258.75 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

