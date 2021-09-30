Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANTH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
