Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and life threatening diseases. It offers Sollpura and blisibimod to treat diseases such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

